Murder of deputy mayor of Nikopol: city council officially confirms death of Vitaliy Zhuravlev

The Nikopol City Council has officially confirmed the death of Deputy Mayor Vitaliy Zhuravlev after unknown persons shot the official's car in Nikopol today, UNN reports.

Details

"We are saddened by the news. A well-known political and public figure of Nikopol, Deputy Mayor Zhuravlev Vitaliy Yuriyovych, was killed. According to the investigation, on February 8, 2024, on a street in Nikopol, unidentified persons shot a car carrying the deputy mayor with unidentified firearms. Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipro Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings over premeditated murder (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the city council said.

According to the mayor's office, Zhuravlev was born on January 6, 1965.

From 1986 to 2010, he served in the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, including in leadership positions since 1998. Since December 2020, he has been working as an advisor, and since September 2021 - as a deputy mayor of Nikopol.

