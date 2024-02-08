Nikopol deputy mayor's car shot at by unidentified gunmen, he was killed - police

Today, on February 8, an unknown person shot a car belonging to the deputy head of the Nikopol City Council, all police services are working at the scene of the murder of the deputy head of the Nikopol City Council, the suspect is wanted, the National Police reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On February 8, at about 9 am, the police received a report that an unknown person had shot a car belonging to the deputy head of the Nikopol council. At the scene, the police found that the attacker had used an unidentified weapon, causing the car to catch fire. After the fire was extinguished, the body of a 59-year-old man was found inside the car," the National Police reported.

The Dnipropetrovsk regional prosecutor's office also stated that "according to the investigation, on February 8, 2024, on one of the streets of the city of Nikopol, unknown persons shot a car carrying the deputy mayor with an unidentified firearm. As a result of the shooting, the man died on the spot."

As noted, the police "identified the attacker's description." "Currently, the collection and analysis of material evidence is underway, and operational and investigative measures are being taken to detain the suspect," the police said.

Reportedly, all police personnel in the region have been deployed to search for the suspect. The leadership of the regional police, KORD special forces and all law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene to detain the armed attacker.

The incident was registered in the URPTI under Part 2, Clause 5, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (murder). The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the procedural supervision of the Dnipropetrovs'k region.

