Nikopol deputy mayor's car shot at by unidentified gunmen, he was killed - police

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Nikopol deputy mayor's car shot at by unidentified gunmen, he was killed - police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24530 views

An unknown person has shot a car belonging to the deputy head of the Nikopol city council in Ukraine, and police are working to find the suspect.

Today, on February 8, an unknown person shot a car belonging to the deputy head of the Nikopol City Council, all police services are working at the scene of the murder of the deputy head of the Nikopol City Council, the suspect is wanted, the National Police reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On February 8, at about 9 am, the police received a report that an unknown person had shot a car belonging to the deputy head of the Nikopol council. At the scene, the police found that the attacker had used an unidentified weapon, causing the car to catch fire. After the fire was extinguished, the body of a 59-year-old man was found inside the car," the National Police reported.

The Dnipropetrovsk regional prosecutor's office also stated that "according to the investigation, on February 8, 2024, on one of the streets of the city of Nikopol, unknown persons shot a car carrying the deputy mayor with an unidentified firearm. As a result of the shooting, the man died on the spot."

As noted, the police "identified the attacker's description." "Currently, the collection and analysis of material evidence is underway, and operational and investigative measures are being taken to detain the suspect," the police said.

Reportedly, all police personnel in the region have been deployed to search for the suspect. The leadership of the regional police, KORD special forces and all law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene to detain the armed attacker.

The incident was registered in the URPTI under Part 2, Clause 5, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (murder). The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the procedural supervision of the Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Police arrest 16-year-old boy in Odesa region on suspicion of murdering 15-year-old girl05.02.24, 17:10 • 21474 views

Julia Shramko

