Police arrest 16-year-old boy in Odesa region on suspicion of murdering 15-year-old girl

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 77167 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118952 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123554 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165416 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165554 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268300 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176943 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166879 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148634 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238197 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101241 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 70397 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 43427 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 39471 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 52668 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268301 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238197 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223514 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248966 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235032 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118954 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100655 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101083 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117567 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118188 views
Police arrest 16-year-old boy in Odesa region on suspicion of murdering 15-year-old girl

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21475 views

A 16-year-old local resident suspected of murdering 15-year-old Michelle Piyavchyk for her belongings was detained in Odesa region.

In Odesa region, a detained 16-year-old local resident was notified of suspicion of the murder of 15-year-old Michelle Piyavchyk, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention, the regional police department reported, UNN reports.

Details

The body of 15-year-old Michelle Piyavchyk, who left home on January 21 and stopped contacting her, was found in early February.

During the investigation, the police preliminarily established that the teenager met 15-year-old Michelle via Telegram, and during the conversation learned that she had expensive items. "The desire to take possession of them prompted him to kill her," the police said.

As noted, the guy offered to meet at the Odesa railway station and take a train to visit him. "He drove her to the intermediate railway station Raukhivka and took her to the basement of an abandoned building of a former weighing complex, where he killed her. Preliminarily, the victim died of a head injury. The final cause of death will be established after a forensic medical examination," the police said in a statement.

"After making sure that the girl showed no signs of life, the offender took her belongings, threw trash over the body and fled," law enforcement officers said.

The police reportedly seized material evidence from the scene and sent it for examination, and found some of the victim's belongings at the boy's home. He sold the rest, the police said.

Reportedly, forensic scientists used a mobile DNA laboratory to quickly examine biological traces and biological samples of the victim and the suspect. "The results of the study confirmed the young man's involvement in the crime," the police said.

The defendant was immediately detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and placed in a temporary detention center. The young man was served a notice of suspicion of intentional unlawful infliction of death on another person, committed for mercenary motives. This crime is classified under paragraph 6 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and is punishable by imprisonment for a term of ten to fifteen years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

"The court granted the police's motion and imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the form of detention," the statement said.

Man detained in Dnipro for murder of 11-year-old girl01.02.24, 14:08 • 22796 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
telegramTelegram
odesaOdesa

