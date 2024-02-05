Police arrest 16-year-old boy in Odesa region on suspicion of murdering 15-year-old girl

In Odesa region, a detained 16-year-old local resident was notified of suspicion of the murder of 15-year-old Michelle Piyavchyk, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention, the regional police department reported, UNN reports.

Details

The body of 15-year-old Michelle Piyavchyk, who left home on January 21 and stopped contacting her, was found in early February.

During the investigation, the police preliminarily established that the teenager met 15-year-old Michelle via Telegram, and during the conversation learned that she had expensive items. "The desire to take possession of them prompted him to kill her," the police said.

As noted, the guy offered to meet at the Odesa railway station and take a train to visit him. "He drove her to the intermediate railway station Raukhivka and took her to the basement of an abandoned building of a former weighing complex, where he killed her. Preliminarily, the victim died of a head injury. The final cause of death will be established after a forensic medical examination," the police said in a statement.

"After making sure that the girl showed no signs of life, the offender took her belongings, threw trash over the body and fled," law enforcement officers said.

The police reportedly seized material evidence from the scene and sent it for examination, and found some of the victim's belongings at the boy's home. He sold the rest, the police said.

Reportedly, forensic scientists used a mobile DNA laboratory to quickly examine biological traces and biological samples of the victim and the suspect. "The results of the study confirmed the young man's involvement in the crime," the police said.

The defendant was immediately detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and placed in a temporary detention center. The young man was served a notice of suspicion of intentional unlawful infliction of death on another person, committed for mercenary motives. This crime is classified under paragraph 6 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and is punishable by imprisonment for a term of ten to fifteen years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

"The court granted the police's motion and imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the form of detention," the statement said.

