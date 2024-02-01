Man detained in Dnipro for murder of 11-year-old girl

In Dnipro, a man stabbed an 11-year-old girl numerous times , and she died from her injuries. The man was detained by law enforcement. This was reported by UNN with reference to Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Prosecutor's Officein Dnipro.

On the evening of January 29, 2024, on a street in Dnipro, during a verbal conflict, the suspect stabbed an 11-year-old girl numerous times in different parts of her body. The child died from the injuries - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The man was detained and served a notice of suspicion on the fact of intentional murder of a young child (Article 115(2)(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

During the investigation, law enforcement officers seized the instrument of the crime - a knife.

A motion was filed with the court to impose on him a preventive measure in the form of detention without bail.

