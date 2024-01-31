In Kharkiv region, a mother left her young children at home for two days and went to her friend's house

In the village of Kriuchky, Kharkiv region, a mother left her children, aged 1 and 3, at home alone for two days while she went to visit a friend. An administrative report was drawn up against the mother for failure to fulfill parental responsibilities. The case was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv regional police, UNN reports.

Law enforcement officers found that the mother of three took her 5-year-old child with her and went to her friend's house, and left her children aged 1 and 3 unattended at home. The children were alone for more than two days. Conditions in the house were found to be unsuitable for children. An administrative report was drawn up against the children's mother under Article 184 (failure of parents or persons in loco parentis to fulfill their child-rearing responsibilities) of the Code of Administrative Offenses. - police said.

Details

Officers of the juvenile prevention department of the Izium District Police Department in Kharkiv region, together with specialists from the Savyn village council's children's service, visited a family in the village of Kryuchky.

Social workers decided to temporarily remove the children.

The children are currently being examined in the hospital.

