DTEK CEO on the situation in the frontline regions: We don't have time to restore, there is more shelling and more blackouts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

DTEK CEO on the situation in the frontline regions: We don't have time to restore, there is more shelling and more blackouts

DTEK CEO on the situation in the frontline regions: We don't have time to restore, there is more shelling and more blackouts

Kyiv  •  UNN

Despite constant shelling, which complicates the restoration, DTEK is working to restore electricity supply in the regions along the contact line.

The situation with the energy infrastructure is the most difficult in the settlements located along the front line. Despite the dozens of power brigades on duty every day, it is extremely difficult to restore it due to constant shelling by the Russian invaders.

This was announced by DTEK Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk on the air of the United News marathon, UNN reports .

Details

When asked about the situation in the regions of Ukraine, where Russian shelling has had a particular impact today, the DTEK CEO said the following:

Unfortunately, the situation is traditional for us. In all regions bordering the frontline, the situation is the most difficult. We don't have time to restore the power, because as soon as we restore it, an hour later we are under fire again, and the power is cut off again. 

- He said.

In particular, Sakharuk mentioned Donetsk region, where 100-120 thousand consumers are usually without electricity due to constant shelling. Despite this, 50-70 DTEK teams work every day in Donetsk Oblast.

According to DTEK's CEO, the situation in Kharkiv region is difficult, as both the region and the city are under fire.

Kherson region - local power outages.

Dnipropetrovska oblast is Nikopol and the surrounding regions. Sumy, the border region, and Chernihiv region.

Lviv was the result of a rocket attack, not artillery - there was localized damage.

As for Kyiv:

In the morning, two high-voltage lines were damaged in the capital . As a result, about 20 thousand consumers were cut off from electricity.

Fortunately, the attack did not have any serious consequences. Thanks to air defense and the actions of power engineers, electricity was quickly restored to homes

- Sakharuk noted.

At the same time, if we assess the situation in the country as a whole, according to Sakharuk, all the links are working, and now is the active season - the winter period.

The result of this hard work is that there are no blackouts in the territory far from the fighting.

Recall

Russia's morning missile attack did not cause critical consequences for the stable operation of the power system, but there are blackouts in Kyiv and Kharkiv due to damage to the power grids. In the east, a substation was shelled again. No deficit in the power system is expected. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo.

Sweden allocates almost EUR 30 million for energy efficiency projects in Ukraine07.02.24, 18:13 • 32534 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarEconomy
nikopol-bulgariaNikopol, Bulgaria
dtekDTEK
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
chernihivChernihiv
lvivLviv
sumySums
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

