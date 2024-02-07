DTEK CEO on the situation in the frontline regions: We don't have time to restore, there is more shelling and more blackouts

The situation with the energy infrastructure is the most difficult in the settlements located along the front line. Despite the dozens of power brigades on duty every day, it is extremely difficult to restore it due to constant shelling by the Russian invaders.

When asked about the situation in the regions of Ukraine, where Russian shelling has had a particular impact today, the DTEK CEO said the following:

Unfortunately, the situation is traditional for us. In all regions bordering the frontline, the situation is the most difficult. We don't have time to restore the power, because as soon as we restore it, an hour later we are under fire again, and the power is cut off again. - He said.

In particular, Sakharuk mentioned Donetsk region, where 100-120 thousand consumers are usually without electricity due to constant shelling. Despite this, 50-70 DTEK teams work every day in Donetsk Oblast.

According to DTEK's CEO, the situation in Kharkiv region is difficult, as both the region and the city are under fire.

Kherson region - local power outages.

Dnipropetrovska oblast is Nikopol and the surrounding regions. Sumy, the border region, and Chernihiv region.

Lviv was the result of a rocket attack, not artillery - there was localized damage.

As for Kyiv:

In the morning, two high-voltage lines were damaged in the capital . As a result, about 20 thousand consumers were cut off from electricity.

Fortunately, the attack did not have any serious consequences. Thanks to air defense and the actions of power engineers, electricity was quickly restored to homes - Sakharuk noted.

At the same time, if we assess the situation in the country as a whole, according to Sakharuk, all the links are working, and now is the active season - the winter period.

The result of this hard work is that there are no blackouts in the territory far from the fighting.

Russia's morning missile attack did not cause critical consequences for the stable operation of the power system, but there are blackouts in Kyiv and Kharkiv due to damage to the power grids. In the east, a substation was shelled again. No deficit in the power system is expected. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo.

