Sweden allocates almost EUR 30 million for energy efficiency projects in Ukraine

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101465 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128145 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129466 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171002 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169086 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275166 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177781 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166997 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148712 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243963 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101194 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 82782 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 79428 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 91827 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 32101 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275156 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243956 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229184 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254633 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240548 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 177 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128130 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103537 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103692 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120008 views
Sweden allocates almost EUR 30 million for energy efficiency projects in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32535 views

Sweden is allocating EUR 26.4 million to support energy efficiency projects in Ukrainian communities through the Eastern European Partnership Energy Efficiency and Environment Fund.

Sweden has allocated 26.4 million euros to the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership for grant support for energy efficiency projects in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports. 

Details

The agency said that the funds allocated by the partners will be allocated by the decision of the E5P Fund donors in the form of grant support to communities.

 In particular, we are talking about those that receive loans from European financial institutions/banks to implement projects in the field of district heating, water supply, energy efficiency in municipal buildings, development of urban electric transport, and renewable energy.

- the ministry explained.

It is noted that with the support of the E5P Fund, ten large infrastructure projects have already been implemented in Ukraine in the field of district heating and energy efficiency measures in public buildings and energy saving.

UN warns of slowdown in aid to Ukraine26.01.24, 13:35 • 23041 view

Addendum

The E5P Fund helps Ukraine by providing grants to implement critical energy efficiency projects to save energy and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gas emissions.

The total amount of funds accumulated in the E5P Fund today is EUR 240 million.

For reference

The E5P Facility is a multi-donor fund to encourage investment in energy efficiency and environmental projects in the Eastern Partnership region.

The fund combines contributions from the EU and a group of 24 countries, including those supported by the fund. The contributions are used as grants to support projects in the municipal sector.

The distribution of grants is flexible and recognizes the priorities of each recipient country, with the overall goal of reducing energy use, pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Recall

Last December , Sweden pledged 120 million euros in aid to Ukraine to help with winterization and infrastructure rebuilding, focusing on the energy sector and shelters for citizens. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
swedenSweden
ukraineUkraine

