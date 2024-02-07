Sweden allocates almost EUR 30 million for energy efficiency projects in Ukraine

Sweden has allocated 26.4 million euros to the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership for grant support for energy efficiency projects in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency said that the funds allocated by the partners will be allocated by the decision of the E5P Fund donors in the form of grant support to communities.

In particular, we are talking about those that receive loans from European financial institutions/banks to implement projects in the field of district heating, water supply, energy efficiency in municipal buildings, development of urban electric transport, and renewable energy. - the ministry explained.

It is noted that with the support of the E5P Fund, ten large infrastructure projects have already been implemented in Ukraine in the field of district heating and energy efficiency measures in public buildings and energy saving.

Addendum

The E5P Fund helps Ukraine by providing grants to implement critical energy efficiency projects to save energy and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gas emissions.

The total amount of funds accumulated in the E5P Fund today is EUR 240 million.

For reference

The E5P Facility is a multi-donor fund to encourage investment in energy efficiency and environmental projects in the Eastern Partnership region.

The fund combines contributions from the EU and a group of 24 countries, including those supported by the fund. The contributions are used as grants to support projects in the municipal sector.

The distribution of grants is flexible and recognizes the priorities of each recipient country, with the overall goal of reducing energy use, pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Recall

Last December , Sweden pledged 120 million euros in aid to Ukraine to help with winterization and infrastructure rebuilding, focusing on the energy sector and shelters for citizens.