UN warns of slowdown in aid to Ukraine

The United Nations Refugee Agency warns of a slowdown in assistance to Ukraine in 2024. This was stated in an interview with the German Press Agency by the head of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, reports zeit.de, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, almost two years after the start of the Russian war of aggression, the UN refugee agency classifies the humanitarian situation in Ukraine as very serious and warns of a slowdown in aid.

According to Grundy, in 2022 and 2023, the work of UNHCR and other aid organizations was well funded. But this year, cuts were inevitable.

The war in Ukraine has lost international attention, with the war in the Gaza Strip dominating the headlines. And the three main donors - Germany, the US, and the EU - have not yet determined the amount of aid to Ukraine, - the publication says.

Grundy also noted that the United Nations estimates that there are 3.7 million internally displaced people in Ukraine and another 6.3 million refugees in other countries.

Among them are 1.3 million Ukrainians in Russia. This is the figure reported by Moscow. At the same time, UNHCR's access to these people is "very limited.

