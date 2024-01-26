UN warns of slowdown in aid to Ukraine

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 12775 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 15757 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 21736 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 109208 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116590 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147773 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142654 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179119 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172775 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287868 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained
March 2, 08:53 AM • 58531 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 58531 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come
March 2, 09:32 AM • 68676 views

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 68676 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
March 2, 10:40 AM • 96264 views

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 96264 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House
March 2, 11:50 AM • 57774 views

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 57774 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC
March 2, 12:11 PM • 32736 views

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 32736 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 12775 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 12775 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 109208 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 109208 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287868 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287868 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 254698 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254698 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239703 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
March 2, 10:40 AM • 96264 views

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 96264 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147773 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 108641 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108641 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 108503 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108503 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 124487 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124487 views
Actual
UN warns of slowdown in aid to Ukraine

UN warns of slowdown in aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23042 views

The UN Refugee Agency has warned of a projected slowdown in aid to Ukraine, noting that the humanitarian situation in the country remains dire. Despite adequate funding in 2022 and 2023, an inevitable reduction in aid is expected in 2024, as the problem has lost global attention.

The United Nations Refugee Agency warns of a slowdown in assistance to Ukraine in 2024. This was stated in an interview with the German Press Agency by the head of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, reports zeit.de, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, almost two years after the start of the Russian war of aggression, the UN refugee agency classifies the humanitarian situation in Ukraine as very serious and warns of a slowdown in aid.

According to Grundy, in 2022 and 2023, the work of UNHCR and other aid organizations was well funded. But this year, cuts were inevitable.

The war in Ukraine has lost international attention, with the war in the Gaza Strip dominating the headlines. And the three main donors - Germany, the US, and the EU - have not yet determined the amount of aid to Ukraine,

- the publication says.

Grundy also noted that the United Nations estimates that there are 3.7 million internally displaced people in Ukraine and another 6.3 million refugees in other countries.

Among them are 1.3 million Ukrainians in Russia. This is the figure reported by Moscow. At the same time, UNHCR's access to these people is "very limited.

Ministry of Recovery and the UN present a strategy for transition from humanitarian aid to community support23.01.24, 13:42 • 22955 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Politics

Contact us about advertising