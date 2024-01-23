Ministry of Recovery and the UN present a strategy for transition from humanitarian aid to community support

The Ministry of Recovery and the UN are developing a strategy for transitioning from humanitarian aid to supporting community recovery.

This was reported by the Ministry of Restoration, UNN reports.

Humanitarian aid remains extremely relevant for the frontline regions. At the same time, the transition to financing recovery needs is essential for the sustainable development and long-term well-being of affected communities. It provides a more sustainable approach, with a focus on rebuilding social infrastructure and promoting community self-reliance. It is a way to reduce the dependence of communities on external assistance - said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Details

The third meeting of the expanded steering committee on planning, long-term solutions and community-based recovery was held. During the meeting, the first presentation of the draft strategy for the transition from humanitarian assistance to recovery support was held.

Oleksandr Kubrakov notes that the proposed vision empowers communities by involving local governments in the decision-making process in determining recovery priorities, and stimulates economic recovery through job creation.

It is also noted that the strategy aims to provide key principles and guidelines that would define the transition from humanitarian response to recovery, the relationship between needs assessments, and the balance between geographic and sectoral approaches to recovery.

In addition, it aims to ensure strong coordination of humanitarian assistance and recovery needs and the rapid transfer of coordination mechanisms.

Poland will appoint a commissioner for the restoration of Ukraine: Tusk names name