Poland will appoint a commissioner for the restoration of Ukraine: Tusk names name

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 54867 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 100242 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 54867 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Poland will appoint a commissioner for the restoration of Ukraine: Tusk names name

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22061 views

Polish MP Pawel Kowal will be appointed Ukraine's recovery envoy, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announces during his visit to Kyiv.

The Polish government will appoint Polish MP Pawel Kowal as a commissioner for the restoration of Ukraine, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who is on a visit to Kyiv, writes UNN with reference to Onet Wiadomości.

My delegation also includes Mr. Pavel Koval, who will be appointed by the government as a commissioner for the reconstruction of Ukraine. We will want to take a very active role not only in helping Ukraine in the war against Russia, but also in the process of rebuilding

- Tusk said.

As noted, Paweł Kowal is a member of the 10th convocation of the Polish Sejm and chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee.

The Polish prime minister also thanked Zelenskyy for opening Ukraine to Polish business. "(Thank you for) a clear declaration that Poland, including Polish enterprises and Polish business, is most sincerely welcome in Ukraine in our joint ventures," the Polish politician said.

Tusk visits Kyiv, where he holds talks, among other things, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a defense package that should enable "joint arms purchases." This is the first foreign visit of the Polish Prime Minister. "It could not be another capital, it had to be Kyiv," Tusk said.

"...I was very pleased to hear the President's statement that we will build joint ventures. We will invest in companies in Poland and Ukraine that will work to improve our defense capabilities: Ukraine, Poland and Europe," the Polish politician said.

"Poland will be ready to produce equipment and materials for Ukraine. We will look for sources of funding together. We will not avoid commercial principles," the Polish prime minister said.

Tusk emphasized that despite the internal conflicts in Poland, there is no disagreement on assistance to Ukraine. The Prime Minister said that the government would support Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"Mr. Zelensky knows that there are political conflicts in Poland, it is a democracy. But there is no disagreement about supporting Ukraine," Tusk emphasized. - "We have reached an agreement with Mr. President on the role of Poland, which will fully support Ukraine's rapid accession to the European Union.

Neutral countries deserve the darkest place in political hell: Tusk on Russia's war in Ukraine
22.01.24, 16:10

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics

Contact us about advertising