Poland will appoint a commissioner for the restoration of Ukraine: Tusk names name

The Polish government will appoint Polish MP Pawel Kowal as a commissioner for the restoration of Ukraine, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who is on a visit to Kyiv, writes UNN with reference to Onet Wiadomości.

My delegation also includes Mr. Pavel Koval, who will be appointed by the government as a commissioner for the reconstruction of Ukraine. We will want to take a very active role not only in helping Ukraine in the war against Russia, but also in the process of rebuilding - Tusk said.

As noted, Paweł Kowal is a member of the 10th convocation of the Polish Sejm and chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee.

The Polish prime minister also thanked Zelenskyy for opening Ukraine to Polish business. "(Thank you for) a clear declaration that Poland, including Polish enterprises and Polish business, is most sincerely welcome in Ukraine in our joint ventures," the Polish politician said.

Tusk visits Kyiv, where he holds talks, among other things, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a defense package that should enable "joint arms purchases." This is the first foreign visit of the Polish Prime Minister. "It could not be another capital, it had to be Kyiv," Tusk said.

"...I was very pleased to hear the President's statement that we will build joint ventures. We will invest in companies in Poland and Ukraine that will work to improve our defense capabilities: Ukraine, Poland and Europe," the Polish politician said.

"Poland will be ready to produce equipment and materials for Ukraine. We will look for sources of funding together. We will not avoid commercial principles," the Polish prime minister said.

Tusk emphasized that despite the internal conflicts in Poland, there is no disagreement on assistance to Ukraine. The Prime Minister said that the government would support Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"Mr. Zelensky knows that there are political conflicts in Poland, it is a democracy. But there is no disagreement about supporting Ukraine," Tusk emphasized. - "We have reached an agreement with Mr. President on the role of Poland, which will fully support Ukraine's rapid accession to the European Union.

Neutral countries deserve the darkest place in political hell: Tusk on Russia's war in Ukraine