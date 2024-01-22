Countries that are trying to remain neutral on the issue of the war that Russia has launched against Ukraine deserve the darkest place in political hell. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Tusk said he wanted to appeal to European leaders who did not fully understand what Ukraine was fighting for.

"Someone once said that the darkest place in hell is reserved for those who pretend to be neutral in times of moral conflict. Today, anyone in the free world who pretends to be neutral, who pretends to have the same distance from Ukraine and Russia, deserves the darkest place in political hell," Tusk said.

Addendum

Hungary continues to cooperate with Russia despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

For example, in April 2023, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto visited Moscow and agreed with Russia on energy supplies.

In addition, the chief of staff of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Gergely Gulyás, said that Hungary would not arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he entered the country.