What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 91711 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110701 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140413 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137846 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176344 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171661 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282966 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178214 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167215 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106845 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 87218 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 39553 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 61765 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 48532 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 91711 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282966 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250552 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235671 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260962 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 48532 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140413 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106787 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106780 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122882 views
Neutral countries deserve the darkest place in political hell: Tusk on Russia's war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25636 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, while in Kyiv, condemned countries that remain neutral in Russia's war against Ukraine, saying they deserve "the darkest place in political hell.

Countries that are trying to remain neutral on the issue of the war that Russia has launched against Ukraine deserve the darkest place in political hell. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Tusk said he wanted to appeal to European leaders who did not fully understand what Ukraine was fighting for.

"Someone once said that the darkest place in hell is reserved for those who pretend to be neutral in times of moral conflict. Today, anyone in the free world who pretends to be neutral, who pretends to have the same distance from Ukraine and Russia, deserves the darkest place in political hell," Tusk said.

Addendum

Hungary continues to cooperate with Russia despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

For example, in April 2023, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto visited Moscow and agreed with Russia on energy supplies.

In addition, the chief of staff of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Gergely Gulyás, said that Hungary would not arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he entered the country.

Anna Murashko

Politics

Contact us about advertising