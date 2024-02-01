Russian army attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region twice at night, no casualties

At night, Russian troops fired about a dozen shells at Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region, using artillery, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, UNN reported.

Two attacks on Nikopol district at night. About a dozen shells hit the villages of Myrovska and Marhanetska communities. Enemy artillery was used. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured - Lysak wrote on social media.

Around midnight, he said, the shelling stopped. It was quiet throughout the entire Dnipropetrovs'k region.

russians attacked Dnipro region with drones and artillery: 47-year-old woman wounded, destruction