Russian army attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region twice at night, no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russian troops fired about a dozen shells and artillery at villages in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, causing no casualties.
At night, Russian troops fired about a dozen shells at Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region, using artillery, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, UNN reported.
Two attacks on Nikopol district at night. About a dozen shells hit the villages of Myrovska and Marhanetska communities. Enemy artillery was used. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured
Around midnight, he said, the shelling stopped. It was quiet throughout the entire Dnipropetrovs'k region.
russians attacked Dnipro region with drones and artillery: 47-year-old woman wounded, destruction31.01.24, 18:58 • 30749 views