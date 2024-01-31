russians attacked Dnipro region with drones and artillery: 47-year-old woman wounded, destruction

Today, on January 31, russians attacked the Dnipro region with kamikaze drones and artillery. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

the Russians launched 13 kamikaze drones and artillery shellings in the Nikopol region. They hit Nikopol, Pokrovska and Marhanetska communities.

A 47-year-old woman was injured. She has a shrapnel wound. She is currently in hospital, her condition is moderate - Lysak summarized.

According to him, the russian attack damaged an industrial enterprise, an infrastructure facility, and six private homes. Several outbuildings, a truck and a tractor were also damaged.

Defenders in Kirovohrad region worked on enemy Shahed drones at night, no casualties or damage - RMA

Addendum

Also this afternoon, Lysak said that in Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, air defense forces shot down an enemy missile.

According to updated information, fragments of a missile shot down in Kryvyi Rih district damaged a correctional facility - said the head of the OVA.

Recall

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of 14 of the 20 Shahed drones launched by Russian forces over Ukraine on the night of January 31.