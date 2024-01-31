russians attacked Dnipro region with drones and artillery: 47-year-old woman wounded, destruction
Kyiv • UNN
On January 31, russians attacked Ukraine's Dnipro region using 13 kamikaze drones and artillery fire. The attack wounded one woman and damaged residential buildings, infrastructure, and industrial facilities.
Today, on January 31, russians attacked the Dnipro region with kamikaze drones and artillery. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .
Details
the Russians launched 13 kamikaze drones and artillery shellings in the Nikopol region. They hit Nikopol, Pokrovska and Marhanetska communities.
A 47-year-old woman was injured. She has a shrapnel wound. She is currently in hospital, her condition is moderate
According to him, the russian attack damaged an industrial enterprise, an infrastructure facility, and six private homes. Several outbuildings, a truck and a tractor were also damaged.
Addendum
Also this afternoon, Lysak said that in Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, air defense forces shot down an enemy missile.
According to updated information, fragments of a missile shot down in Kryvyi Rih district damaged a correctional facility
Recall
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of 14 of the 20 Shahed drones launched by Russian forces over Ukraine on the night of January 31.