russians attacked Dnipro region with drones and artillery: 47-year-old woman wounded, destruction

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 94460 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 123933 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126764 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168452 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167470 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271993 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177407 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166946 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148678 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241303 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103954 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 90717 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 65406 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 61758 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 73805 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 271993 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241303 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226587 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 252025 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 238010 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 123918 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102218 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102505 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118883 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119383 views
russians attacked Dnipro region with drones and artillery: 47-year-old woman wounded, destruction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30747 views

On January 31, russians attacked Ukraine's Dnipro region using 13 kamikaze drones and artillery fire. The attack wounded one woman and damaged residential buildings, infrastructure, and industrial facilities.

Today, on January 31, russians attacked the Dnipro region with kamikaze drones and artillery. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details 

the Russians launched 13 kamikaze drones and artillery shellings in the Nikopol region. They hit Nikopol, Pokrovska and Marhanetska communities.

A 47-year-old woman was injured. She has a shrapnel wound. She is currently in hospital, her condition is moderate

- Lysak summarized. 

According to him, the russian attack damaged an industrial enterprise, an infrastructure facility, and six private homes. Several outbuildings, a truck and a tractor were also damaged.

Defenders in Kirovohrad region worked on enemy Shahed drones at night, no casualties or damage - RMA31.01.24, 08:57 • 21295 views

Addendum

Also this afternoon, Lysak said that in Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, air defense forces shot down an enemy missile.

According to updated information, fragments of a missile shot down in Kryvyi Rih district damaged a correctional facility 

- said the head of the OVA.

Recall

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of 14 of the 20 Shahed drones launched by Russian forces over Ukraine on the night of January 31.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
dniproDnipro
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
nikopol-bulgariaNikopol, Bulgaria
marhanetsMarhanets
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
ukraineUkraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi

Contact us about advertising