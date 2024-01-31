Defenders in Kirovohrad region worked on enemy Shahed drones at night, no casualties or damage - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The defenders in Kirovohrad region worked at night on Shahed drones launched by the enemy, no one was injured and no damage was done.
In Kirovohrad region, enemy attack drones of the Shahed type were targeted last night, no casualties or damage were recorded, said Andriy Raykovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Last night, the defenders of the sky destroyed 14 enemy shaheds. Including in the Kirovohrad region. No casualties or destruction
14 out of 20 enemy Shahed drones were shot down in Ukraine at night31.01.24, 08:19 • 22382 views