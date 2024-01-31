Defenders in Kirovohrad region worked on enemy Shahed drones at night, no casualties or damage - RMA

In Kirovohrad region, enemy attack drones of the Shahed type were targeted last night, no casualties or damage were recorded, said Andriy Raykovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Last night, the defenders of the sky destroyed 14 enemy shaheds. Including in the Kirovohrad region. No casualties or destruction - Rajkovic wrote on social media.

14 out of 20 enemy Shahed drones were shot down in Ukraine at night