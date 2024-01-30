russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery and rockets: one person injured, there is destruction

Over the past day, russian occupation forces attacked the Dnipro region more than a dozen times with drones, artillery and even hit a residential building with a missile. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, UNN reports.

In the afternoon, russians fired a missile at the Synelnyk district. More than three dozen houses, outbuildings, a garage and a power line were damaged - Lukashuk summarized.

According to him, there were no casualties as a result of the attack on Synelnykivske.

Enemy shelled substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region, no electricity shortages recorded - Ministry of Energy

Instead, in Pokrovske community in Nikopol region, a 65-year-old man was injured as a result of shelling. He sustained shrapnel wounds and received the necessary medical care.

In total, the occupants carried out 14 attacks in the area today. They used artillery and launched 10 kamikaze drones. Nikopol, Pokrovsk and Marhanets communities were under attack - said the head of the Dnipro Regional Council.

According to him, a kindergarten, a lyceum, a shop, three and a half dozen houses, more than a dozen outbuildings, a dozen cars, power lines, gas pipelines and fences were damaged.

At the same time, there were no attacks in other communities of the region.

Lukasz also calls on the residents of region to respond to air raid alarms, especially if the Air Force warns of danger.

russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, with drones at night; one drone was shot down and another hit civilian infrastructure, causing a fire.