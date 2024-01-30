russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery and rockets: one person injured, there is destruction

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 94795 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 124029 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126835 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168518 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167504 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 272064 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177411 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166946 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148679 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241364 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103985 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 90942 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 65617 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 61999 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 74066 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 272036 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241342 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226622 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 252060 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 238041 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 123995 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102237 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102523 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118898 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119397 views
Actual
russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery and rockets: one person injured, there is destruction

russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery and rockets: one person injured, there is destruction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 90270 views

Over the past 24 hours, russian forces attacked Ukraine's Dnipro region more than a dozen times, using drones, artillery and rockets, damaging dozens of buildings and vehicles.

Over the past day, russian occupation forces attacked the Dnipro region more than a dozen times with drones, artillery and even hit a residential building with a missile. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, UNN reports.

Details

In the afternoon, russians fired a missile at the Synelnyk district. More than three dozen houses, outbuildings, a garage and a power line were damaged

- Lukashuk summarized.

According to him, there were no casualties as a result of the attack on Synelnykivske. 

Enemy shelled substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region, no electricity shortages recorded - Ministry of Energy30.01.24, 09:43 • 29297 views

Instead, in Pokrovske community in Nikopol region, a 65-year-old man was injured as a result of shelling. He sustained shrapnel wounds and received the necessary medical care.

In total, the occupants carried out 14 attacks in the area today. They used artillery and launched 10 kamikaze drones. Nikopol, Pokrovsk and Marhanets communities were under attack

- said the head of the Dnipro Regional Council.

According to him, a kindergarten, a lyceum, a shop, three and a half dozen houses, more than a dozen outbuildings, a dozen cars, power lines, gas pipelines and fences were damaged.

At the same time, there were no attacks in other communities of the region.

AddendumAddendum

Lukasz also calls on the residents of region to respond to air raid alarms, especially if the Air Force warns of danger.

Recall

russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, with drones at night; one drone was shot down and another hit civilian infrastructure, causing a fire.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
synelnykoveSynelnykove
dniproDnipro
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
nikopol-bulgariaNikopol, Bulgaria
marhanetsMarhanets
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

Contact us about advertising