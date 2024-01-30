Enemy shelled substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region, no electricity shortages recorded - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 49712 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114045 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119997 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162258 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163934 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265115 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176418 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166752 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148562 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235749 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 91717 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 73546 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 51063 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 86440 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 45995 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265083 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235724 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221220 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246700 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233022 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114014 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 95456 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 99038 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116443 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117148 views
Enemy shelled substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region, no electricity shortages recorded - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29295 views

Hostile shelling damaged equipment at a power substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region, causing localized power outages, but Ukraine has enough electricity, both generated and imported, to meet demand and no blackouts are currently planned. Shelling also caused lesser disruptions in Chernihiv and Donetsk regions.

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, the enemy shelled a substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region, the Energy Ministry reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

"There is no deficit in the Ukrainian power system. Own generation and commercial imports cover the needs of consumers," the statement said.

After a short-term emergency repair, the TPP building was put on standby, as indicated, with a total of five thermal power units in reserve, which will be used if necessary. "The system is balanced. (...) The situation is under control. No outage schedules are applied," the agency added.

Shelling

"As a result of enemy shelling, equipment was damaged (a fire broke out) at a substation of NPC Ukrenergo in Dnipropetrovs'k region. The local enterprise was de-energized (the technological process was disrupted)," the Energy Ministry said.

The shelling also damaged power grids in Semenivska community in Chernihiv region, leaving more than 800 consumers in six settlements without electricity.

Due to the hostilities in the town of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region, the equipment of the distribution system operator was cut off, and a substation and household consumers were disconnected, the ministry said.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 15.60 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant, the Ministry of Energy said.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are reported to be 4743 MWh. No exports are expected.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
dniproDnipro
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
ukraineUkraine
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
donetskDonetsk
chernihivChernihiv

