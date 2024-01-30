Enemy shelled substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region, no electricity shortages recorded - Ministry of Energy

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, the enemy shelled a substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region, the Energy Ministry reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

"There is no deficit in the Ukrainian power system. Own generation and commercial imports cover the needs of consumers," the statement said.

After a short-term emergency repair, the TPP building was put on standby, as indicated, with a total of five thermal power units in reserve, which will be used if necessary. "The system is balanced. (...) The situation is under control. No outage schedules are applied," the agency added.

Shelling

"As a result of enemy shelling, equipment was damaged (a fire broke out) at a substation of NPC Ukrenergo in Dnipropetrovs'k region. The local enterprise was de-energized (the technological process was disrupted)," the Energy Ministry said.

The shelling also damaged power grids in Semenivska community in Chernihiv region, leaving more than 800 consumers in six settlements without electricity.

Due to the hostilities in the town of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region, the equipment of the distribution system operator was cut off, and a substation and household consumers were disconnected, the ministry said.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 15.60 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant, the Ministry of Energy said.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are reported to be 4743 MWh. No exports are expected.