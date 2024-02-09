Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russian army shells Nikopol district, damages five residential buildings and communications

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russian army shells Nikopol district, damages five residential buildings and communications

Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russian army shells Nikopol district, damages five residential buildings and communications

Kyiv  •  UNN

On Friday, the Russian army continued shelling Nikopol district, damaging private houses, an outbuilding, a greenhouse and a power line, but fortunately no one was injured, the head of the regional military administration said.

The Russian army continues to terrorize the residents of Nikopol region. On Friday, February 9, the invaders shelled the regional center, as well as Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities. The situation in the region was described by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Nikopol district came under enemy fire several times during the day. The aggressor fired at Nikopol itself, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities. They used artillery and kamikaze drones.

- Lysak said.

Details

The head of Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration noted that five private houses, an outbuilding, a greenhouse and a power line were damaged by the shelling. 

Fortunately, people are unharmed.

Almost surviving "Shahed" launched by Russia found in Dnipropetrovs'k region09.02.24, 11:02 • 22702 views

Recall 

On Thursday, Russian occupants shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region seven times, damaging 17 buildings and destroying infrastructure, but there were no casualties.

Tatiana Salganik

