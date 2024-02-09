Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russian army shells Nikopol district, damages five residential buildings and communications

The Russian army continues to terrorize the residents of Nikopol region. On Friday, February 9, the invaders shelled the regional center, as well as Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities. The situation in the region was described by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Nikopol district came under enemy fire several times during the day. The aggressor fired at Nikopol itself, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities. They used artillery and kamikaze drones. - Lysak said.

Details

The head of Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration noted that five private houses, an outbuilding, a greenhouse and a power line were damaged by the shelling.

Fortunately, people are unharmed.

On Thursday, Russian occupants shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region seven times, damaging 17 buildings and destroying infrastructure, but there were no casualties.