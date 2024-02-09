Almost surviving "Shahed" launched by Russia found in Dnipropetrovs'k region

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Almost surviving "Shahed" launched by Russia found in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22702 views

An almost undamaged Russian drone was found by bomb squad in Dnipropetrovs'k region.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, explosives experts found an almost surviving "Shahed" launched by the Russian military at civilian targets. UNN reports this with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Dnipropetrovs'k region. 

Details 

It is reported that recently, during another Russian attack, the air defense forces landed an attack drone. 

As noted,  he fell in a vacant lot near a village in the Dnipro region.

Image

"The warhead did not explode, all units are in place. The next step is to carefully remove the warhead and destroy it. And the unmanned vehicle itself will be disassembled and examined by specialists," the statement said. 

Recall 

On Thursday, Russian occupants shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region seven times, damaging 17 buildings and destroying infrastructure, but there were no casualties.

Enemy attacks village in Dnipro region with heavy artillery late at night - RMA09.02.24, 08:38 • 26513 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
dniproDnipro
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136

