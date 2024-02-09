Almost surviving "Shahed" launched by Russia found in Dnipropetrovs'k region

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, explosives experts found an almost surviving "Shahed" launched by the Russian military at civilian targets. UNN reports this with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Details

It is reported that recently, during another Russian attack, the air defense forces landed an attack drone.

As noted, he fell in a vacant lot near a village in the Dnipro region.

"The warhead did not explode, all units are in place. The next step is to carefully remove the warhead and destroy it. And the unmanned vehicle itself will be disassembled and examined by specialists," the statement said.

Recall

On Thursday, Russian occupants shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region seven times, damaging 17 buildings and destroying infrastructure, but there were no casualties.

Enemy attacks village in Dnipro region with heavy artillery late at night - RMA