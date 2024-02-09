Enemy attacks village in Dnipro region with heavy artillery late at night - RMA

Russian troops fired heavy artillery at a village in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region late the night before, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Friday, UNN reported.

Late in the evening, the enemy attacked Nikopol region. They fired at one of the villages of the Marhanets community with heavy artillery. It was over. No one was killed or injured - Lysak wrote on social media.

According to him, it was quiet in the area after that. There were no attacks in the rest of the region, he added.

