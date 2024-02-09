Enemy attacks village in Dnipro region with heavy artillery late at night - RMA

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Enemy attacks village in Dnipro region with heavy artillery late at night - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian troops shelled a village in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery at night, but there were no casualties.

Russian troops fired heavy artillery at a village in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region late the night before, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Friday, UNN reported.

Late in the evening, the enemy attacked Nikopol region. They fired at one of the villages of the Marhanets community with heavy artillery. It was over. No one was killed or injured

- Lysak wrote on social media.

According to him, it was quiet in the area after that. There were no attacks in the rest of the region, he added.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

