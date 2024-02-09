Ukrainian Air Force destroys 10 out of 16 "shaheds" at night

Ukrainian servicemen shot down 10 shaheds at night, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the night of February 9, the enemy struck with 16 Shahed-136/131 type strike UAVs from Cape Chauda - Crimea and Kursk region - Russia.

Units of mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of combat operations, 10 "shaheds" were destroyed in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions. the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed

