Another plus 910 occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 393,290 people, 6,385 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/09/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 393290 (+910) people,

tanks - 6385 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11921 (+22) units,

artillery systems - 9435 (+24) units,

MLRS - 981 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 666 (+0) units,

aircraft - 332 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7209 (+18),

cruise missiles - 1881 (+1),

ships / boats - 24 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12551 (+38) units,

special equipment - 1509 (+4)

65 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff