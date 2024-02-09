65 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the last day, 65 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In total, the enemy launched 13 missile and 66 air strikes, fired 96 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning report on February 9, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the JFO "North" in the Volyn and Polissya directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 5 attacks near the settlements of Sinkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 19 enemy attacks near Avdiivka and another 7 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Mariinsky sector , Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 16 attacks were repelled.

In Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled an attack by the occupiers west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 2 unsuccessful assault operations.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 7 strikes against the enemy - General Staff