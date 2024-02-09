Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 7 strikes against the enemy - General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the General Staff in a morning briefing, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at:

2 ammunition depots,

2 artillery pieces,

1 enemy logistics hub.

Ukrainian soldiers are actively inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Moscow reports "19 UAVs" attacking Russian regions