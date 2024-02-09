Moscow reports "19 UAVs" attacking Russian regions
Russia claims that its air defense destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones that allegedly attacked several regions in western Russia on the night of February 9.
On the night of February 9, the Russian air defense system allegedly intercepted and destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Russians, the drones attempted to attack several regions of Russia at once - Kursk (2 drones), Bryansk (5), and Orel (4) regions, as well as Krasnodar Krai (2), and the Black Sea (6).
