Moscow reports "19 UAVs" attacking Russian regions

On the night of February 9, the Russian air defense system allegedly intercepted and destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Russians, the drones attempted to attack several regions of Russia at once - Kursk (2 drones), Bryansk (5), and Orel (4) regions, as well as Krasnodar Krai (2), and the Black Sea (6).

