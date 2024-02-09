Fire and explosions at an oil refinery in Russia, eyewitnesses report sounds of drones
Kyiv • UNN
Eyewitnesses report hearing drones and explosions during the fire at the Ilyichevsk oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region on February 9.
On the night of February 9, a fire broke out at the Ilyich oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. This is reported by the ASTRA telegram channel, UNN reports .
Details
Eyewitnesses reported the sounds of drones and explosions. In one of the videos, you can hear that an air raid was announced at that time.
The operational headquarters of the region admitted that a fire broke out on the territory of the Ilya oil refinery. Preliminarily, there are no casualties, and Russian rescuers are trying to extinguish the fire.
