Fire at Lukoil refinery in Volgograd "organized" by SBU drones - source

SBU drones "organized" a fire at the Lukoil refinery in Volgograd, Russia. The primary oil processing unit was damaged, without which the plant will lose a significant part of its production capacity. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

Today's "cotton" at one of Russia's largest oil refineries in Volgograd is the result of a successful SBU drone attack - the source said.

UNN sources report that "two drones hit the primary oil refining unit, without which the plant will lose a significant part of its production capacity.

"The SBU continues to systematically destroy the infrastructure used by Russia to wage war in Ukraine. By targeting oil refineries that work for the Russian military-industrial complex, we not only cut off the logistics of fuel supplies for enemy vehicles, but also reduce the filling of the Russian budget. The "cotton" at Russian refineries will continue," the source said.

Addendum

On the night of Saturday, February 3, a large fire broke out in the city of Volgograd in Russia. It was reported that oil products were burning.

Subsequently, Russian telegram channels published footage of a drone attack from the Lukoil refinery in Volgograd, Russia.

In late January, SBU drones attacked a marine terminal in Ust-Luga, Russia, and an oil refinery in Tuapse. According to Reuters, these attacks reduced Russian exports of oil products by almost a third.