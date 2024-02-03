Fire at Lukoil refinery in Volgograd "organized" by SBU drones - source

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Fire at Lukoil refinery in Volgograd "organized" by SBU drones - source

Fire at Lukoil refinery in Volgograd "organized" by SBU drones - source

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32507 views

Source says fire at Lukoil refinery in Volgograd was "organized" by SBU drones

SBU drones "organized" a fire at the Lukoil refinery in Volgograd, Russia. The primary oil processing unit was damaged, without which the plant will lose a significant part of its production capacity. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

Today's "cotton" at one of Russia's largest oil refineries in Volgograd is the result of a successful SBU drone attack

- the source said.

UNN sources report that "two drones hit the primary oil refining unit, without which the plant will lose a significant part of its production capacity.

"The SBU continues to systematically destroy the infrastructure used by Russia to wage war in Ukraine. By targeting oil refineries that work for the Russian military-industrial complex, we not only cut off the logistics of fuel supplies for enemy vehicles, but also reduce the filling of the Russian budget. The "cotton" at Russian refineries will continue," the source said.  

Addendum 

On the night of Saturday, February 3, a large fire broke out in the city of Volgograd in Russia. It was reported that oil products were burning.

Subsequently, Russian telegram channels published footage of a drone attack from the Lukoil refinery in Volgograd, Russia.

In late January, SBU drones attacked a marine terminal in Ust-Luga, Russia, and an oil refinery in Tuapse. According to Reuters, these attacks reduced Russian exports of oil products by almost a third.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
reutersReuters
ukraineUkraine

