Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih district with drones at night: one was shot down and another hit civilian infrastructure

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones overnight, one was destroyed and another hit civilian infrastructure, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

At night, the aggressor sent a UAV to Kryvyi Rih district. One of the UAVs was shot down by the defenders from the Vostok military group. Another one hit civilian infrastructure. A fire broke out, which rescuers have already extinguished - Lysak said on Telegram.

Also, according to him, the enemy shelled Chervonohryhorivka community in Nikopol district with artillery. A private house, 3 outbuildings and a car were damaged.

"Everywhere - without deaths and injuries," he noted.

