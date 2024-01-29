Russians strike at Nikopol, wounding two young men - RMA

Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovs'k region was hit by enemy artillery, two young men, 19 and 21 years old, were injured, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Monday, UNN reports.

Russians hit Nikopol with artillery. Two young men, 19 and 21 years old, were injured - Lysak said at Telegram.

According to him, the first one will be treated at home. "The second one is seriously wounded. He has shrapnel wounds to the head and chest. The medics are providing all the necessary assistance," said the head of the RMA.

