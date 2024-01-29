Wreckage of a "Shahed" fell on an agricultural enterprise in Dnipropetrovs'k region
The wreckage of a downed drone fell on an agricultural building in Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging the roof, but no one was injured. In addition, at night, Russian troops shelled a village in the Nikopol district of the region with heavy artillery, also without casualties.
In the Sinelnykivsky district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, the wreckage of a downed drone fell on the territory of an agricultural enterprise and smashed the roof of the building. People were not injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
It is also noted that at night the Russian occupiers shelled the Marhanets community of Nikopol district. One of the villages was hit with heavy artillery.
No one was killed or injured.
In other parts of the region, the night was quiet.
