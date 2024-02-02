Dnipropetrovs'k region: two people wounded in Nikopol due to Russian shelling

The Russian military shelled Nikopol district with artillery. As a result, two people were injured in the regional center. Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, spoke about the consequences of the shelling, UNN reports.

Today in Nikopol there are more victims of enemy terror. These are a 34-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman. They will be treated on an outpatient basis. - Lysak reported on the condition of the victims.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration in Nikopol, two shelling attacks today damaged the buildings of a sanatorium, five private houses, four outbuildings and a power line.

In addition, Lysak said that during the day the aggressor also attacked the Myrivska community in Nikopol district. No one was killed or wounded there, but there are some destructions. Russian shells destroyed a local agricultural enterprise.

Lysak said that all the houses of Kryvyi Rih residents who lost power due to the night attackhave been repaired. Hospitals, boiler houses, and schools have also been restored.

The miners who were blocked underground due to a power outage were also promptly brought to the surface. I am grateful to the utility companies, power engineers... All services. They did a great job. - Lysak thanked.

