Dnipropetrovs'k region: two people wounded in Nikopol due to Russian shelling

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 43761 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113072 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119380 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161677 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163553 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264333 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176319 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166719 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148548 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235103 views

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 88077 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 69355 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 46570 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 82157 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 40555 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 264333 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235103 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220620 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246115 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232435 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 113072 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 93387 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 97340 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116195 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116922 views
Dnipropetrovs'k region: two people wounded in Nikopol due to Russian shelling

Dnipropetrovs'k region: two people wounded in Nikopol due to Russian shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27970 views

Russian troops shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region of Ukraine, injuring two residents of the regional center.

The Russian military shelled Nikopol district with artillery. As a result, two people were injured in the regional center. Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, spoke about the consequences of the shelling, UNN reports.

Today in Nikopol there are more victims of enemy terror. These are a 34-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.

- Lysak reported on the condition of the victims.

Details

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration in Nikopol, two shelling attacks today damaged the buildings of a sanatorium, five private houses, four outbuildings and a power line.

In addition, Lysak said that during the day the aggressor also attacked the Myrivska community in Nikopol district. No one was killed or wounded there, but there are some destructions. Russian shells destroyed a local agricultural enterprise.  

Optional

Lysak said that all the houses of Kryvyi Rih residents who lost power due to the night attackhave been repaired. Hospitals, boiler houses, and schools have also been restored.

The miners who were blocked underground due to a power outage were also promptly brought to the surface. I am grateful to the utility companies, power engineers... All services. They did a great job. 

- Lysak thanked.

After the drone attack in Kryvyi Rih, all de-energized areas were restored to electricity supply - Ministry of Energy02.02.24, 11:19 • 30440 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
nikopol-bulgariaNikopol, Bulgaria
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

