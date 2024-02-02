After the drone attack in Kryvyi Rih, all de-energized areas were restored to electricity supply - Ministry of Energy

After today's hostile attack in Kryvyi Rih, electricity has been restored to all those without power, including the mine and boiler house, the Ministry of Energy has provided an update, UNN reports.

Details

"In Kryvyi Rih, power engineers have supplied power to all consumers who were cut off after the UAV attack. A mine and a boiler house are also supplied with electricity," the Energy Ministry said in a statement on social media.

As indicated, restoration work is underway.

Recall

Due to the enemy's attack on energy facilities, more than 62,000 consumers and industry were cut off from electricity.