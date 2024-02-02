After the drone attack in Kryvyi Rih, all de-energized areas were restored to electricity supply - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107621 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115720 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158330 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161440 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 260024 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175824 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166629 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148505 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231602 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113137 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 57544 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 65197 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 63865 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 42631 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 55081 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 260024 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231602 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217225 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242767 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229213 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107621 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 82758 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 87978 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114935 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115747 views
After the drone attack in Kryvyi Rih, all de-energized areas were restored to electricity supply - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30440 views

In Kryvyi Rih, power supply has been restored to all consumers who were cut off as a result of an attack by enemy drones on energy facilities.

After today's hostile attack in Kryvyi Rih, electricity has been restored to all those without power, including the mine and boiler house, the Ministry of Energy has provided an update, UNN reports.

Details

"In Kryvyi Rih, power engineers have supplied power to all consumers who were cut off after the UAV attack. A mine and a boiler house are also supplied with electricity," the Energy Ministry said in a statement on social media.

As indicated, restoration work is underway.

Recall

Due to the enemy's attack on energy facilities, more than 62,000 consumers and industry were cut off from electricity.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

