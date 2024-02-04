Russians shelled Nikopol with artillery at night

On the night of February 4, the enemy shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

It is noted that there are no injured or dead. Experts are investigating the damage.

Lysak also informed that after the blackouts on February 3, power companies restored electricity to all homes in Kryvyi Rih and the district.

After yesterday's overloading of the power grid, they powered Kryvyi Rih and the communities of the district. At midnight, they returned electricity to every home Lysak wrote.

A drone attack in Kryvyi Rih on the night of February 3 left nearly 15,000 people without electricity, as well as two boiler houses in Kryvyi Rih that supply 43,000 customers. Emergency shutdown schedules were introduced in the city and surrounding areas.

