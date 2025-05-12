The EU has provided Ukraine with €140 billion in aid, but this is not enough, says the European Commissioner for Defence.
The European Union and its member states have provided Ukraine with €140 billion in aid in the three years of the full-scale war, of which €50 billion is military support. This was announced by European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius during the Second EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum, UNN reports.
The European Union is the largest supporter of Ukraine, with member countries allocating 100 billion euros in aid over the three years of the war, including nearly 50 billion euros in military aid. But this is only 0.1% of European GDP. Clearly, we can and should do much more
He also supported the call of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to change the approach - from the logic of assistance to the logic of integration.
Earlier, UNN reported that European Union Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said that the EU has the opportunity to significantly increase military support to Ukraine by purchasing weapons directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.