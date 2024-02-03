Due to grid overload, Kryvyi Rih is again partially de-energized

Kryvyi Rih is partially de-energized due to overload. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

"Kryvyi Rih is again partially de-energized due to overloaded networks. Some districts of Kryvyi Rih are without electricity. As well as 5 communities. Shyrokivska, Hrechanopodivska, Karpivska, Novolativska and Zelenodolska," said the head of the UGA.

According to Lysak, power engineers are working to stabilize the situation as soon as possible. "We need to power homes and businesses.

"...don't panic! Our specialists are the best. We can handle this," he summarized.

After Russian strikes and blackouts in Kryvyi Rih: Shmyhal reported to Zelensky on the protection of energy facilities

Recall

In Kryvyi Rih, which was attacked by drones at night, the power company introduced emergency shutdown schedules.

Later , the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak reportedthat power supply was restored to all consumers in Kryvyi Rih after a nighttime enemy attack.