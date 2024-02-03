After Russian strikes and blackouts in Kryvyi Rih: Shmyhal reported to Zelensky on the protection of energy facilities

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the work and protection of energy facilities after the latest Russian strikes and power outages in Kryvyi Rih, UNN reports.

"Restoration works are underway in some regions of our country where power outages were caused by Russian strikes. In Dnipropetrovska oblast, in particular, Kryvyi Rih, power engineers are working to restore electricity to all consumers as soon as possible. We have sent the head of Ukrenergo to the region, all the necessary specialists and resources. Today, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported to me on both the work and the protection of energy facilities. I thank each repair team and all the employees involved," Zelenskyy said during his evening address.

According to him, being selfless at your level, effective, and courageous means for Ukraine to be a strong state capable of defending and protecting itself.

"I thank everyone who realizes this," the Head of State summarized.

In Kryvyi Rih, which was attacked by drones at night, the power company introduced emergency shutdown schedules.

Later , the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak reportedthat power supply was restored to all consumers in Kryvyi Rih after a nighttime enemy attack.