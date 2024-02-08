Russian Army Attacks Community in Dnipropetrovs'k Region at Night, Air Defense Exercises in Kryvyi Rih district - RMA

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 87551 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 121917 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 125460 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167204 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166742 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 270552 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177208 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166915 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148648 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240115 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102904 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 82830 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 57325 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 53633 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 65591 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 270552 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240115 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 225442 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 250880 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 236887 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 121917 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101600 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101947 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118357 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118917 views
Russian Army Attacks Community in Dnipropetrovs'k Region at Night, Air Defense Exercises in Kryvyi Rih district - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29267 views

At night, Russian troops shelled the community of Myrivka, Nikopol district, with heavy artillery, but there were no casualties, and air defense was practiced in Kryvyi Rih district.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a community in Nikopol district came under attack from Russian troops at night, and it was noisy in Kryvyi Rih district as well - air defense was working on the enemy "bird," said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, on Thursday, UNN reported.

At night, the aggressor attacked the Myrovska community of Nikopol district. The occupiers fired several times from heavy artillery at one of the villages there. Fortunately, the shells did not hit people. All targets

- Lysak wrote on social media.

He noted that "it was noisy in Kryvyi Rih district as well - air defense was working on the enemy bird.

The rest of the areas are more or less calm. No attacks, he added.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
dniproDnipro
nikopol-bulgariaNikopol, Bulgaria
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

Contact us about advertising