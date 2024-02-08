Russian Army Attacks Community in Dnipropetrovs'k Region at Night, Air Defense Exercises in Kryvyi Rih district - RMA

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a community in Nikopol district came under attack from Russian troops at night, and it was noisy in Kryvyi Rih district as well - air defense was working on the enemy "bird," said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, on Thursday, UNN reported.

At night, the aggressor attacked the Myrovska community of Nikopol district. The occupiers fired several times from heavy artillery at one of the villages there. Fortunately, the shells did not hit people. All targets - Lysak wrote on social media.

He noted that "it was noisy in Kryvyi Rih district as well - air defense was working on the enemy bird.

The rest of the areas are more or less calm. No attacks, he added.