Russian Army Attacks Community in Dnipropetrovs'k Region at Night, Air Defense Exercises in Kryvyi Rih district - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russian troops shelled the community of Myrivka, Nikopol district, with heavy artillery, but there were no casualties, and air defense was practiced in Kryvyi Rih district.
In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a community in Nikopol district came under attack from Russian troops at night, and it was noisy in Kryvyi Rih district as well - air defense was working on the enemy "bird," said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, on Thursday, UNN reported.
At night, the aggressor attacked the Myrovska community of Nikopol district. The occupiers fired several times from heavy artillery at one of the villages there. Fortunately, the shells did not hit people. All targets
He noted that "it was noisy in Kryvyi Rih district as well - air defense was working on the enemy bird.
The rest of the areas are more or less calm. No attacks, he added.