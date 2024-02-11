ukenru
russian shelling damaged 2 houses and a gas pipeline in Dnipropetrovs'k region, but no casualties were reported

russian shelling damaged 2 houses and a gas pipeline in Dnipropetrovs'k region, but no casualties were reported

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41943 views

the russian military attacked the communities of Myrivsk and Marhanetska in the Dnipropetrovs'k region of Ukraine with heavy artillery, damaging two private houses and a gas pipeline, but causing no casualties. The situation in Kryvyi Rih and the surrounding areas remains under control.

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, the enemy attacked Myrivska and Marhanetska communities with heavy artillery. As a result, two private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged, but there were no casualties among the population. This was reported by the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, UNN reports.

Details

In the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, hostile forces attacked the Myrovska and Marhanetska communities with heavy artillery. The attack damaged two private houses and a gas pipeline, but fortunately, no civilian casualties were reported.

Nevertheless, the situation in Kryvyi Rih and the surrounding areas remains under control. No shelling was recorded in Kryvyi Rih district.

Add

At night, two enemy attack drones were successfully shot down over the region using air defense.

Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russian army shells Nikopol district, damages five residential buildings and communications09.02.24, 18:55 • 27935 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

dniproDnipro
nikopol-bulgariaNikopol, Bulgaria
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

