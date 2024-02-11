russian shelling damaged 2 houses and a gas pipeline in Dnipropetrovs'k region, but no casualties were reported

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, the enemy attacked Myrivska and Marhanetska communities with heavy artillery. As a result, two private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged, but there were no casualties among the population. This was reported by the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, UNN reports.

Nevertheless, the situation in Kryvyi Rih and the surrounding areas remains under control. No shelling was recorded in Kryvyi Rih district.

At night, two enemy attack drones were successfully shot down over the region using air defense.

