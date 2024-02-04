ukenru
Occupants shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery twice a day

Occupants shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery twice a day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37491 views

The Russian military shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, twice with heavy artillery, damaging buildings, including an administrative building and private homes, but causing no casualties.

Today, February 4, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, twice with heavy artillery. There were no casualties. The enemy attacks damaged an administrative building, private houses and power lines. This was reported by the head of the JMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN

During the day, the aggressor attacked Nikopol twice. They used heavy artillery. Fortunately, people survived

- Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, an outbuilding was destroyed as a result of enemy attacks. Another 6 were damaged. The administrative building was also hit. Also, 13 private houses, a car and a power line were damaged in the town. 

In addition, it was reportedly noisy in Novomoskovsky district. "However, everything has passed," Lysak said. 

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian military leadership considers Dnipropetrovs'k region as one of the main targets for its terrorist attacks. Ukraine is working to add capabilities to the Defense Forces to shoot down missiles and drones and protect the sky. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
nikopol-bulgariaNikopol, Bulgaria
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

