Dnipropetrovs'k region: a woman was injured in Pavlohrad due to a Russian missile strike

Russians launched a missile attack on Pavlohrad and attacked Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones. At least three people were wounded in these attacks. The situation in the region was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

According to updated information, a person was wounded in a morning rocket attack on Pavlohrad. It is a 30-year-old woman. The blast wave smashed windows in three buildings - two- and five-story buildings. - Lysak said.

According to Lysak, the occupiers have been attacking Nikopol district since the morning. In particular, the invaders launched 5 kamikaze drones at the Marhanets community. Pokrovske village was under shelling. As a result, two people were injured there.

In total, according to the head of the DMA, three private houses and two outbuildings were damaged in the area. A car, a gas pipeline and a power line were also damaged.

Earlier , UNN wrote that the Russian occupation forces attacked Novomoskovsk in the Dnipropetrovs'k region at night. As a result of the shelling, almost all municipal equipment in the city was destroyed.