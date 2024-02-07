ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 44076 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113125 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119419 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161715 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163582 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264386 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176326 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166720 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148549 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235149 views

Dnipropetrovs'k region: a woman was injured in Pavlohrad due to a Russian missile strike

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25946 views

Russian rocket attacks on Pavlohrad and drone strikes in Nikopol district resulted in at least three people being injured and several buildings and infrastructure damaged.

Russians launched a missile attack on Pavlohrad and attacked Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones. At least three people were wounded in these attacks. The situation in the region was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

According to updated information, a person was wounded in a morning rocket attack on Pavlohrad. It is a 30-year-old woman. The blast wave smashed windows in three buildings - two- and five-story buildings.

- Lysak said.

Details

According to Lysak, the occupiers have been attacking Nikopol district since the morning. In particular, the invaders launched  5 kamikaze drones at the Marhanets community. Pokrovske village was under shelling. As a result, two people were injured there.

In total, according to the head of the DMA, three private houses and two outbuildings were damaged in the area. A car, a gas pipeline and a power line were also damaged.

UAH 5.4 million embezzled for the purchase of shelters in Dnipropetrovs'k region: officials served notice of suspicion07.02.24, 18:19 • 24859 views

Earlier , UNN wrote that the Russian occupation forces attacked Novomoskovsk in the Dnipropetrovs'k region at night. As a result of the shelling, almost all municipal equipment in the city was destroyed. 

Tatiana Salganik

War
dniproDnipro
nikopol-bulgariaNikopol, Bulgaria
marhanetsMarhanets
pavlohradPavlohrad

Contact us about advertising