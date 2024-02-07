UAH 5.4 million embezzled for the purchase of shelters in Dnipropetrovs'k region: officials served notice of suspicion

Prosecutors served a notice of suspicion to the acting head of the education department of a city council in the region and her accomplice in Dnipropetrovs'k region of embezzling UAH 5.4 million for the purchase of modular shelters for schoolchildren.

Under the supervision of the Dnipropetrovs'k Region Prosecutor's Office, the acting head of the education department of one of the city councils of the region and her accomplice were exposed and served a notice of suspicion. They are charged with misappropriation of property in a particularly large scale, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, and forgery (Art. 27, parts 3, 5, 191, part 5, part 1, Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the message says.

The prosecutor's office found that the suspect, being an authorized person for organizing public procurement, developed a plan to misappropriate budget funds for the purchase of modular shelters for educational institutions in one of the communities in Dnipropetrovs'k region. She involved an acquaintance in the scheme, who found a controlled LLC, which the suspect ensured won the tender.

The purchased shelters exceeded the market price, did not meet the requirements of the DSTU, and were understaffed. Despite this, the official entered false information in the acceptance certificates and signed them.

The actions of the suspects caused significant losses to the local community - over UAH 5.4 million - the prosecutor's office added.

The issue of choosing preventive measures and removing them from their positions is currently being decided.

