UAH 5.4 million embezzled for the purchase of shelters in Dnipropetrovs'k region: officials served notice of suspicion

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102907 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130121 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130877 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172305 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169911 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276754 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177975 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167036 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148733 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245270 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102526 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92435 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89361 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100271 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43326 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276754 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245270 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230483 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255916 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241757 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 9668 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130121 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104057 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104165 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120438 views
UAH 5.4 million embezzled for the purchase of shelters in Dnipropetrovs'k region: officials served notice of suspicion

UAH 5.4 million embezzled for the purchase of shelters in Dnipropetrovs'k region: officials served notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24860 views

Officials of a city council in Dnipropetrovs'k region are suspected of embezzling UAH 5.4 million intended for the purchase of modular shelters for schools.

Prosecutors served a notice of suspicion to the acting head of the education department of a city council in the region and her accomplice in Dnipropetrovs'k region of embezzling UAH 5.4 million for the purchase of modular shelters for schoolchildren.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Under the supervision of the Dnipropetrovs'k Region Prosecutor's Office, the acting head of the education department of one of the city councils of the region and her accomplice were exposed and served a notice of suspicion. They are charged with misappropriation of property in a particularly large scale, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, and forgery (Art. 27, parts 3, 5, 191, part 5, part 1, Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the message says. 

The prosecutor's office found that the suspect, being an authorized person for organizing public procurement, developed a plan to misappropriate budget funds for the purchase of modular shelters for educational institutions in one of the communities in Dnipropetrovs'k region. She involved an acquaintance in the scheme, who found a controlled LLC, which the suspect ensured won the tender.

The purchased shelters exceeded the market price, did not meet the requirements of the DSTU, and were understaffed. Despite this, the official entered false information in the acceptance certificates and signed them.

 The actions of the suspects caused significant losses to the local community - over UAH 5.4 million

- the prosecutor's office added.

The issue of choosing preventive measures and removing them from their positions is currently being decided.

Recall

An employee of the military registration and enlistment office and a law enforcement officer who sold "white tickets" were detained in Odesa region

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising