No electricity shortage, 3 units and TPP building are out of service for short-term repairs - Ministry of Energy

There is no electricity shortage in the Ukrainian power system. Three units and the building of the TPP were taken out of service for short-term repairs, while 3 units of generating equipment were returned to operation after emergency repairs. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports .

Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of all consumers. We also plan to import electricity commercially. The situation is under control. The system is balanced. No blackout schedules are applied, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that after a long repair, a CHPP unit was connected to the grid. It will add 250 MW of additional capacity to the grid. 3 units and the TPP building were taken out of service for short-term repairs, while 3 units of generating equipment were returned to operation after emergency repairs. Seven units of thermal power plants are in reserve and will be used if necessary.

CONSEQUENCES OF THE SHELLING

Kyiv has fully restored heat supply after the shelling on February 7. The fighting damaged gas distribution pipelines in Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region. More than 20 customers were left without gas supply.

In Nikopol, a gas distribution pipeline was damaged by shelling, and consumers are disconnected.

SITUATION ON THE WEST COAST

The water level in the cooling pond is 15.59 meters. This is sufficient to meet the needs of the plant.

IMPORT/EXPORT

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 7896 MWh. Exports are also expected to amount to 1318 MWh (to Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova).

