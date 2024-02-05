ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
March 1, 09:14 PM • 90167 views
March 1, 10:11 PM • 71737 views
March 1, 10:30 PM • 49225 views
March 2, 12:27 AM • 84562 views
01:39 AM • 43552 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264760 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235461 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 220962 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 246440 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 232762 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113627 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 94539 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 98256 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 116334 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 117053 views
Due to the surplus, Ukraine again transferred surplus electricity to Poland - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40725 views

Due to an excess of electricity in Ukraine's power system, some of it has been exported to Poland, and exports to Moldova are planned.

Due to a surplus of electricity in Ukraine's power system, on February 4, the surplus was transferred to the Polish power system, and electricity is planned to be exported to Moldova. For technical reasons, equipment at a substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region was disconnected, which partially left residents of Kryvyi Rih without electricity. This was reported on Monday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Yesterday afternoon, the Ukrainian power system experienced a surplus of electricity. At the request of the transmission system operator, the surplus was transferred to the power system of Poland (from 13:00 to 16:00) with a total supply of 300 MWh. 

- the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

It is also reported that after emergency repairs, 4 units and the TPP building were connected to the power grid. There are 10 units of generating equipment in reserve, which will be used if necessary, the agency said. 

Power off 

Equipment at a substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region reportedly broke down for technical reasons, causing a power outage at substations supplying households and local industry in  Kryvyi Rih. Within half an hour, all subscribers were supplied with power via the main scheme, the agency reported. 

"The system is balanced. The use of stabilization schedules of outages is not expected," the Ministry of Energy emphasized. 

Import and export 

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 4914 MWh, and exports are also expected to reach 230 MWh, the Ministry of Energy said. 

Addendum 

On February 3, UNN also reportedthat due to the surplus of electricity in Ukraine, electricity was exported to Poland. 

Economy
dniproDnipro
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
polandPoland

