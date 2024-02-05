Due to the surplus, Ukraine again transferred surplus electricity to Poland - Ministry of Energy

Due to a surplus of electricity in Ukraine's power system, on February 4, the surplus was transferred to the Polish power system, and electricity is planned to be exported to Moldova. For technical reasons, equipment at a substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region was disconnected, which partially left residents of Kryvyi Rih without electricity. This was reported on Monday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Yesterday afternoon, the Ukrainian power system experienced a surplus of electricity. At the request of the transmission system operator, the surplus was transferred to the power system of Poland (from 13:00 to 16:00) with a total supply of 300 MWh. - the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

It is also reported that after emergency repairs, 4 units and the TPP building were connected to the power grid. There are 10 units of generating equipment in reserve, which will be used if necessary, the agency said.

Power off

Equipment at a substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region reportedly broke down for technical reasons, causing a power outage at substations supplying households and local industry in Kryvyi Rih. Within half an hour, all subscribers were supplied with power via the main scheme, the agency reported.

"The system is balanced. The use of stabilization schedules of outages is not expected," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 4914 MWh, and exports are also expected to reach 230 MWh, the Ministry of Energy said.

Addendum

On February 3, UNN also reportedthat due to the surplus of electricity in Ukraine, electricity was exported to Poland.