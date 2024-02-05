russians fired a dozen shells at Dnipropetrovs'k region: houses and a gas pipeline were damaged

During the day, on February 5, Russian troops shelled Nikopol region with artillery. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the occupants fired about two dozen shells. They hit the district center and the Myrivska community.

An agricultural company, 9 private houses, 3 outbuildings, a garage, a power line, a gas pipeline and fences were damaged. Fortunately, no people were injured - Lukashuk summarized.

Recall

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the Russian military fired more than 1500 timesat Ukraine last week . More than 570 settlements were attacked.

Russian army shells community in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery at night