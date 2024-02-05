russians fired a dozen shells at Dnipropetrovs'k region: houses and a gas pipeline were damaged
Kyiv • UNN
russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, damaging buildings, power lines, gas pipelines, and fences.
During the day, on February 5, Russian troops shelled Nikopol region with artillery. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the occupants fired about two dozen shells. They hit the district center and the Myrivska community.
An agricultural company, 9 private houses, 3 outbuildings, a garage, a power line, a gas pipeline and fences were damaged. Fortunately, no people were injured
Recall
The Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the Russian military fired more than 1500 timesat Ukraine last week . More than 570 settlements were attacked.
