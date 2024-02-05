Russian army shells community in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery at night

Russian troops attacked Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery at night, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Monday, UNN reports .

At night, the Russian army again fired at Nikopol district. About half a dozen artillery shells flew into the Marhanets community. Fortunately, no one was injured - Lysak wrote on social media.

In other areas of Dnipropetrovs'k, he said, it was quiet. There was no shelling.

