In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, there were several hits from drone attacks, and fires broke out.

On the night of February 3, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with kamikaze drones. 5 shaheds destroyed the Vostok military unit. However, there were several hits. This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that two fires broke out. Almost 15,000 people are without electricity in the area. There are also two boiler houses in Kryvyi Rih that supply 43,000 subscribers.

The city's high-speed tram is partially de-energized. Some families were also left without water supply the report says

Lysak also informs that last night the aggressor shelled Nikopol district with artillery. Two private houses, an outbuilding and a power line were damaged.

According to the CMA, there were no fatalities or injuries.

