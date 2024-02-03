In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, there were several hits from drone attacks, and fires broke out.

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 65328 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116904 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122018 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164054 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164895 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266990 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176753 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166818 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148595 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237232 views

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 63224 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 99044 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 60421 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 31653 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 41772 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266990 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237232 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222585 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248046 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234243 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116904 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100154 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100607 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117132 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117792 views
In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, there were several hits from drone attacks, and fires broke out.

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30206 views

Five kamikaze drones destroyed a military unit in Dnipropetrovs'k region, leaving 15,000 people without electricity and damaging homes in the Nikopol district.

On the night of February 3, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with kamikaze drones. 5 shaheds destroyed the Vostok military unit. However, there were several hits. This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that two fires broke out. Almost 15,000 people are without electricity in the area. There are also two boiler houses in Kryvyi Rih that supply 43,000 subscribers.

The city's high-speed tram is partially de-energized. Some families were also left without water supply

the report says

Lysak also informs that last night the aggressor shelled Nikopol district with artillery. Two private houses, an outbuilding and a power line were damaged.

According to the CMA, there were no fatalities or injuries.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 9 out of 14 Russian attack drones03.02.24, 07:01 • 114154 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
dniproDnipro
nikopol-bulgariaNikopol, Bulgaria
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

Contact us about advertising