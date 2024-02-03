Ukrainian Air Force destroys 9 out of 14 Russian attack drones

Nine Shahedis were shot down by the Ukrainian military on the night of Saturday, February 3, within the Dnipro, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr regions. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, on the night of February 3, the enemy attacked with 14 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the following directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.

The Russians also launched two X-59 guided missiles from the Belgorod region.

Like last night, the enemy directed a significant number of "shaheds" at energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k region informed the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces destroyed 9 enemy UAVs in Dnipropetrovs'k, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr regions.

