The US imposes sanctions on a number of companies involved in the production of "shaheds"

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102132 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128913 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130003 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171490 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169376 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275700 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177850 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167015 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148721 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244381 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101732 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86480 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 83095 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95428 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 36060 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275700 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244381 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229597 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255044 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240928 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4564 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128913 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103751 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103876 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120180 views
The US imposes sanctions on a number of companies involved in the production of "shaheds"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29040 views

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Iranian and Hong Kong companies involved in the production of Iranian ballistic missiles and Shahed drones.

Washington has imposed sanctions against a key network of suppliers of materials and technologies for Iran's ballistic missile and drone programs, including the Shahed series. This was reported by UNN with reference to the US Treasury Department.

Details 

The sanctioned companies based in Iran and Hong Kong acted as covert procurement organizations.

Treasury Under Secretary for Counterterrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said that Iran's continued proliferation of its advanced conventional weapons, including drones and missiles, remains a serious threat to the stability of the region.

We will not hesitate to use our full toolkit to disrupt the illicit procurement networks that supply components for these weapons systems, and to bring to justice those who attempt to export these weapons to terrorist proxies

- said Brian Nelson.

The Ministry of Finance clarified that the restrictions were imposed against:

  • FYIT is a Hong Kong-based company;
  • Duling Technology from Hong Kong;
  • Advantage Trading Company from Hong Kong;
  • NSMI companies from Iran;
  • COPC company from Hong Kong.

Addendum

It is noted that Hong Kong-based FY International Trading fulfilled an order for the supply of engines for drones and Western-made carburetors.

In return, Duling Technology also facilitated the purchase of matrix switches and turbine engines for UAVs

NATO does not rule out that Russia will receive missiles from Iran18.01.24, 20:35 • 105759 views

The Ministry of Finance also points out that the Hong Kong-based firm China Oil and Petroleum Company sold hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Iranian goods in the interests of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in particular to China.

Recall

Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed the preparation of a new bilateral agreement. They also condemned the US and UK strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.

Another plane has arrived in Russia from Iran: this may indicate the continuation of supplies of Shahed drones and spare parts for them11.01.24, 10:15 • 21279 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
shakhid-129Shahed 129
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
hong-kongHong Kong
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
iranIran
yemenYemen

Contact us about advertising