Another plane has arrived in Russia from Iran: this may indicate the continuation of supplies of Shahed drones and spare parts for them

As of yesterday, January 10, a cargo plane arrived in Moscow from Tehran, most likely delivering another batch of kamikaze drones and components. This was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces, during a national telethon, UNN reports.

As of yesterday, the arrival of another cargo ship from Tehran to Moscow was recorded. This may indicate the continuation of supplies of both finished products and spare parts from which the Russians assemble these barrage shells on their own territory. That is, Iran's support for the terrorist country continues. And this means that new drones can be prepared for launch - Humeniuk said.

Recently, there have been reports that Russia has begun to use jet-powered "shahids" for attacks on Ukraine, and one of them has even allegedly been shot down.

The Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise does not confirm the information about Russia's use of such drones .

"As for the Shahed-238 drone, which was recently introduced by Iranian manufacturers , we have no evidence of its use in our research. We know from open sources that the Shahed-238 is claimed to be equipped with a homing system at the final section of the flight path and a small jet engine. We will monitor the situation," Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

He also noted that the enemy is constantly trying to modernize the "Shakhty".

"The production and use of Shahed-type attack UAVs did change over the period. Basically, the enemy relied on the use of Shahed-136s, which we divide into roughly three main groups. The first one has an Iranian-made "M" marking. The next group is marked with the letter "Y", which we consider to be a transitional version of Iranian production, but assembled in Russia. The third part is labeled "K," and this is already Russian production, with components in a larger number invariably foreign. There are samples that are painted black on the outside with plain paint for a more difficult visual search in the dark, and there are also those that have a specific coating," added the director of KFI.

