Another plane has arrived in Russia from Iran: this may indicate the continuation of supplies of Shahed drones and spare parts for them

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105983 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134443 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133756 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174099 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170814 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279432 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178115 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167098 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148772 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101440 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101041 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102979 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 61974 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 32662 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 36724 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279432 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247500 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232681 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258069 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 25919 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134443 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105331 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105367 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121564 views
Another plane has arrived in Russia from Iran: this may indicate the continuation of supplies of Shahed drones and spare parts for them

Kyiv  •  UNN

 21282 views

A cargo plane from Tehran delivered another cargo to Moscow

As of yesterday, January 10, a cargo plane arrived in Moscow from Tehran, most likely delivering another batch of kamikaze drones and components. This was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces, during a national telethon, UNN reports.

As of yesterday, the arrival of another cargo ship from Tehran to Moscow was recorded. This may indicate the continuation of supplies of both finished products and spare parts from which the Russians assemble these barrage shells on their own territory. That is, Iran's support for the terrorist country continues. And this means that new drones can be prepared for launch

- Humeniuk said.

Optional

Recently, there have been reports that Russia has begun to use jet-powered "shahids" for attacks on Ukraine, and one of them has even allegedly been shot down.

The Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise does not confirm the information about Russia's use of such drones .

"As for the Shahed-238 drone, which was recently introduced by Iranian manufacturers , we have no evidence of its use in our research. We know from open sources that the Shahed-238 is claimed to be equipped with a homing system at the final section of the flight path and a small jet engine. We will monitor the situation," Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

He also noted that the enemy is constantly trying to modernize the "Shakhty".

"The production and use of Shahed-type attack UAVs did change over the period. Basically, the enemy relied on the use of  Shahed-136s, which we divide into roughly three main groups. The first one has an Iranian-made "M" marking. The next group is marked with the letter "Y", which we consider to be a transitional version of Iranian production, but assembled in Russia. The third part is labeled "K," and this is already Russian production, with components in a larger number invariably foreign. There are samples that are painted black on the outside with plain paint for a more difficult visual search in the dark, and there are also those that have a specific coating," added the director of KFI.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War

Contact us about advertising