NATO does not rule out that Russia will receive missiles from Iran

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, does not rule out that Russia will receive Iranian missiles. This was reported by Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak on his page on the social network X, UNN reports.

NATO Military Committee Chairman Rob Bauer says he expects Russia to receive missiles from Iran, but has not seen them in use yet - the statement said.

Recall

The representative of the Ukrainian GUR Andriy Yusov reportedthat there is a threat of ballistic missile deliveries to Russia from Iran, as the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation is not coping with the plans. However, the GUR has not yet recorded Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.

