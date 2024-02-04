Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russian army shells Nikopol with artillery at night

The Russian military shelled Nikopol at night. They fired from heavy artillery. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k military district Serhiy Lysak. According to him, there were no casualties, reports UNN.

Once again, the Russians have sent their weapons to Nikopol. They attacked the city with heavy artillery. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Experts are investigating the damage and inspecting the area. - Lysak said.

Optional

The head of the regional military administration also said that after yesterday's overloading of the power grid, power engineers managed to power Kryvyi Rih and the communities of the district. The power was restored to the residents at midnight.

At the same time, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul , notedthat blackouts are likely due to the damage to the network.

Power engineers have done everything possible to stabilize the system, but emergency shutdowns are still possible, so we need to treat them with understanding. The previously disconnected boiler houses are also powered by the grid and the heating medium is being heated. All city services, hospitals, social institutions, and public transport are working. - Vilkul wrote.

Recall

The day before, due to overloading of the power grid caused by enemy shelling, some districts of Kryvyi Rih and 5 communities were left without electricity.