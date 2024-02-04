Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russian army shells Nikopol with artillery at night

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 43777 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113076 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119383 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161680 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163556 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264336 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176319 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166719 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148548 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235107 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 88106 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 69393 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 46613 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 82184 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 40570 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 264336 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235107 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220624 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246117 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232438 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 113076 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 93394 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 97340 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116195 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116923 views
Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russian army shells Nikopol with artillery at night

Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russian army shells Nikopol with artillery at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32657 views

At night, the Russian military shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery, but fortunately there were no casualties. In addition, electricity was restored in Kryvyi Rih.

The Russian military shelled Nikopol at night. They fired from heavy artillery. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k military district Serhiy Lysak. According to him, there were no casualties, reports UNN.

Once again, the Russians have sent their weapons to Nikopol. They attacked the city with heavy artillery. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Experts are investigating the damage and inspecting the area.

- Lysak said.

Optional

The head of the regional military administration also said that after yesterday's overloading of the power grid, power engineers managed to power Kryvyi Rih and the communities of the district. The power was restored to the residents at midnight.

At the same time, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul , notedthat blackouts are likely due to the damage to the network.

Power engineers have done everything possible to stabilize the system, but emergency shutdowns are still possible, so we need to treat them with understanding. The previously disconnected boiler houses are also powered by the grid and the heating medium is being heated. All city services, hospitals, social institutions, and public transport are working.

- Vilkul wrote.

Recall

The day before, due to overloading of the power grid caused by enemy shelling, some districts of Kryvyi Rih and 5 communities were left without electricity

Tatiana Salganik

War
dniproDnipro
nikopol-bulgariaNikopol, Bulgaria
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

